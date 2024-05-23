Care home 'honoured' to gain accreditation from national charity
Greenside Court achieved the ‘Quality Assured’ kite-mark from the Huntington’s Disease Association
which is described as “a quality assurance programme that identifies the behaviours, cultures and specialist services required for a care home to specialise in caring for people affected by Huntington’s disease.”
The care home, part of Exemplar Health Care, met the core standards of the scheme which covers areas such as the quality of Huntington’s disease specific training and knowledge of the care team, and if the activities programme fulfils the social stimulation and mental wellbeing needs of people living with the disease.
Huntington’s disease is an inherited condition that affects the body’s nervous system which can cause changes in movement, learning, thinking and emotions.
Jayne Fleming, manager of the care home in Greasbrough, said: "We are incredibly proud to be awarded the ‘Quality Assured’ kite-mark from the Huntington’s Disease Association and honoured to be among the select few care homes in the UK to achieve this mark of excellence.
“Our whole team is dedicated to providing exceptional, compassionate care to make every day better for people with Huntington's disease.
“We understand the unique challenges people with Huntington’s disease and their families face, and this accreditation demonstrates our commitment to meeting their individual needs and supporting them throughout their journey.”
Greenside Court supports adults living with complex care needs arising from neuro-disabilities such as Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, mental health conditions and physical disabilities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.