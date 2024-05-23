Greenside Court staff with residents and their accreditation

A ROTHERHAM care home has become one of just nine in the UK to gain an accreditation from a national charity.

Greenside Court achieved the ‘Quality Assured’ kite-mark from the Huntington’s Disease Association

which is described as “a quality assurance programme that identifies the behaviours, cultures and specialist services required for a care home to specialise in caring for people affected by Huntington’s disease.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The care home, part of Exemplar Health Care, met the core standards of the scheme which covers areas such as the quality of Huntington’s disease specific training and knowledge of the care team, and if the activities programme fulfils the social stimulation and mental wellbeing needs of people living with the disease.

Huntington’s disease is an inherited condition that affects the body’s nervous system which can cause changes in movement, learning, thinking and emotions.

Jayne Fleming, manager of the care home in Greasbrough, said: "We are incredibly proud to be awarded the ‘Quality Assured’ kite-mark from the Huntington’s Disease Association and honoured to be among the select few care homes in the UK to achieve this mark of excellence.

“Our whole team is dedicated to providing exceptional, compassionate care to make every day better for people with Huntington's disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand the unique challenges people with Huntington’s disease and their families face, and this accreditation demonstrates our commitment to meeting their individual needs and supporting them throughout their journey.”