Care home celebrates three 25-year anniversaries in one
Cherry Trees Care Home marked 25 years of respite and residential dementia care with a celebratory event attended by the Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Robert Taylor.
The facility, on Simmonite Road in Kimberworth Park, is rated as one of the top 20 care homes for Yorkshire and The Humber by www.carehome.co.uk.
Marie Dearnley has worked at the care home from the beginning, starting her career as a care assistant in the night team and working her way up to her current position of deputy manager.
She said: “I have really loved working here in all that time, being able to offer the best possible care to those who need it.”
Also in the party mood at the event was popular resident Michael Melber who has lived at Cherry Trees since it opened.