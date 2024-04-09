Care home celebrates three 25-year anniversaries in one

A CARE HOME celebrated being part of the community for a quarter of a century – with a member of staff and a resident who've been there since it first opened its doors.
By Jill Theobald
Published 9th Apr 2024, 09:21 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 09:23 BST
Special guests the Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor and Mrs Tracy Taylor, are pictured with deputy manager Marie Dearnley who has worked there for 25 years and resident Michael Melber who has lived there for 25 years.Special guests the Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor and Mrs Tracy Taylor, are pictured with deputy manager Marie Dearnley who has worked there for 25 years and resident Michael Melber who has lived there for 25 years.
Special guests the Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor and Mrs Tracy Taylor, are pictured with deputy manager Marie Dearnley who has worked there for 25 years and resident Michael Melber who has lived there for 25 years.

Cherry Trees Care Home marked 25 years of respite and residential dementia care with a celebratory event attended by the Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Robert Taylor.

The facility, on Simmonite Road in Kimberworth Park, is rated as one of the top 20 care homes for Yorkshire and The Humber by www.carehome.co.uk.

Marie Dearnley has worked at the care home from the beginning, starting her career as a care assistant in the night team and working her way up to her current position of deputy manager.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor and Mrs Tracy Taylor, pictured with staff and residents at a celebration event to mark Cherry Trees Care Home's 25th anniversary.The Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor and Mrs Tracy Taylor, pictured with staff and residents at a celebration event to mark Cherry Trees Care Home's 25th anniversary.
The Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor and Mrs Tracy Taylor, pictured with staff and residents at a celebration event to mark Cherry Trees Care Home's 25th anniversary.

She said: “I have really loved working here in all that time, being able to offer the best possible care to those who need it.”

Also in the party mood at the event was popular resident Michael Melber who has lived at Cherry Trees since it opened.

