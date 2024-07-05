Fairwinds Care Home threw the party attended by residents, colleagues, their families, and the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowen

A CARE home has celebrated its 20th anniversary with a party with festivities including an ice cream van, dancing, and entertainment.

Fairwinds Care Home threw the party attended by residents, colleagues, their families, and the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowen with the home’s catering team prepared a buffet and local singer Donna Bell performing classic hits alongside the residents.

The home, on Kimberworth Road, provides complex nursing care for adults living with a range of complex and high acuity needs.

It is the third care home established by Rotherham-based Exemplar Health Care, and the first to receive an 'Outstanding' rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Home manager Kath Dye said: “I’m the very proud manager of Fairwinds complex needs care home and I’m delighted to celebrate this milestone with so many wonderful people.