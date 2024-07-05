Care home celebrates 20 year anniversary milestone
Fairwinds Care Home threw the party attended by residents, colleagues, their families, and the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowen with the home’s catering team prepared a buffet and local singer Donna Bell performing classic hits alongside the residents.
The home, on Kimberworth Road, provides complex nursing care for adults living with a range of complex and high acuity needs.
It is the third care home established by Rotherham-based Exemplar Health Care, and the first to receive an 'Outstanding' rating from the Care Quality Commission.
Home manager Kath Dye said: “I’m the very proud manager of Fairwinds complex needs care home and I’m delighted to celebrate this milestone with so many wonderful people.
“Fairwinds has always been about creating a home where everyone feels valued and loved, and it’s a privilege to be lucky enough to work in our residents’ home.”
