Care facility plan for Moorgate house

MORE than ten residents have objected to plans to convert a house at Moorgate into a care facility.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:27 GMT
The house at MoorgateThe house at Moorgate
Rotherham Council has applied to change the use of a four-bedroom detached property at Mair Court into residential care accommodation.

Its highways department has noted that the required four parking spots for staff can be provided, with two vehicles on the existing drive and another two where the double garage currently stands.

There have been 11 objections so far and public consultation closes on February 26.

One resident said: “I believe that the proposed changes are not in the best interest of the local community. Changing the use of a dwelling to a children's home will have a detrimental impact on the local area.

“I have significant concern regarding the appearance and maintenance of the property.

“The potential impact on the local community associated with a non-residential property includes concerns about changes in noise levels, traffic, and overall neighbourhood dynamics.”

