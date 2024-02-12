MORE than ten residents have objected to plans to convert a house at Moorgate into a care facility.

The house at Moorgate

Rotherham Council has applied to change the use of a four-bedroom detached property at Mair Court into residential care accommodation.

Its highways department has noted that the required four parking spots for staff can be provided, with two vehicles on the existing drive and another two where the double garage currently stands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been 11 objections so far and public consultation closes on February 26.

One resident said: “I believe that the proposed changes are not in the best interest of the local community. Changing the use of a dwelling to a children's home will have a detrimental impact on the local area.

“I have significant concern regarding the appearance and maintenance of the property.