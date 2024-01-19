A FOOTBALL ‘trade card’ featuring former Rotherham Town and Sheffield United goalie Arthur Wharton - the world’s first black professional footballer - has sold for a record price of £26,800.

An unknown buyer purchased the item at auction, possibly for the American market.

A second card, which is known to be in existence, could go under the hammer too.

It’s impossible to know what Arthur would have made of the huge outlay for a card which would have been one of many sold in packets in the 1880s.He died in 1930, when a weekly wage of £1 11s (shillings) 8d (pence) was often the norm for working 50 hours.

Shaun Campbell, who runs a Foundation to celebrate the unique and pathfinding career of the footballer, said he was delighted that the sale would again heighten Athur’s profile.

“It was sold for £33,000 gross, when you add on fees etc, which is a British record.

“I wish we could have known a bit earlier about the auction, not that we could have bid for it - but just to have it in my presence!”

He said it was a pity some of the money did not go into the Foundation, which spreads the Gospel of anti-racism in sport but said: "The wonderful thing is that this has raised awareness again.

“It would be nice for people who made a profit out of Arthur would contribute something towards the Foundation and that might be the case.

“I think the card is going to America, where they are nuts over this stuff, people have spent half a million on a playing card.”

Shaun said a similar Wharton card had survived, which is owned by a UK citizen living in Italy.

That will now be incredibly sought-after and could also go under the hammer, he thinks.

“Of all the footballers who have played, this latest auction means the card is the most expensive one ever sold in the UK,” he said.

“It puts a smile on my face because we have brought value to the name of Arthur and shows our foundation is getting his name out there now, he is something for Rotherham and Sheffield to be proud of, as well as Darlington and Preston North End (where he also played).”

The card includes a reference to Ghana-born Arthur becoming a “Hundred Yards Amateur Champion”, a nod to 1886, when he equalled the amateur world record of 10 seconds for the 100-yard sprint in the AAA championship at Stamford Bridge.

“This card is relevant to that Cup (he competed for,) which we have found, and I would love to see a photograph of the two together.

“People who buy this sort of thing are secretive and for good reason, I have no problem with it...but it would be great to see the Cup and the card together.”

In February 2022, the Advertiser asked why Rotherham had never shown the esteem befitting such a unique sportsman and immigrant who overcame bigotry to write a chapter in British sporting history.