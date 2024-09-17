Car thefts up by half in four years with posh models increasingly taken

Ford Fiestas remain a 'huge target'

THE scale of South Yorkshire’s car-theft problem has been laid bare by police statistics which show numbers are up by 50 per cent in just four years.

Last year, 905 people found their vehicles had gone missing, compared to 608 in 2019.

The scale of the offending appears to have escalated recently, with 864 cars taken in 2022, compared to 569 and 604 respectively in 2020 and 2021.

Patterns of car thefts have also changed in that period and whilst Ford Fiestas remain a huge target, with more than 400 taken in the county last year, but upmarket brands have become increasingly popular targets.

Land Rover models went from just 16 being stolen in 2019, to 123 last year.

Old Defender models, now out of production, used to be highly vulnerable to thieves, due to the ease with which they could be stolen or stripped of parts, along with a high demand in the UK and abroad.

Just four of those were taken, but in the same period, 160 Discovery models - which have current list prices between £62,000 and £78,000 - were stolen.

Despite increased numbers of thefts, Vauxhall owners have seen the problem decrease for that marque, down from 94 in 2019 to 67 last year.

Modern cars, with keyless entry systems, have become vulnerable to high-tech criminals who use electronic devices to intercept the signals emitted by key fobs, and duplicate them to get access to, and drive off, in the vehicle.

Security experts recommend using a ‘faraday’ pouch, or keeping keys in a tin box, which both block signals to prevent that.