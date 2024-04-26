​Captain Rose to challenge

Rachel Rose in the London Marathon

​But the plucky soldier from Thurcroft succeeded in finishing the event in an impressive time of three hours and 51 minutes.

She has also raised £2,530 for the Army Benevolent Fund which supports veterans and current members of the military and their families with welfare issues.

The 29-year-old, who is serving at Catterick as the Regimental Administrative Officer (RAO) of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards, said: “It was tough. Beforehand I had only trained up to 21 miles so every minute past that point felt like forever.