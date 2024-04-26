Captain Rose to challenge
But the plucky soldier from Thurcroft succeeded in finishing the event in an impressive time of three hours and 51 minutes.
She has also raised £2,530 for the Army Benevolent Fund which supports veterans and current members of the military and their families with welfare issues.
The 29-year-old, who is serving at Catterick as the Regimental Administrative Officer (RAO) of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards, said: “It was tough. Beforehand I had only trained up to 21 miles so every minute past that point felt like forever.
“But the crowds were amazing. My favourite part of the whole run was the last five kilometres. I couldn’t believe how many people showed up to spectate and how vital that support would be in getting me over the line.”