AN EVENT which raised almost £900 for two cancer charities is returning for a second year.

The 2023 event at Bevan Crescent, Maltby

The Bevan Crescent community centre at Maltby will host the coffee morning again on Saturday, April 27, from 10am to 1pm.

Money raised from the event will be split between MacMillan Cancer Care and Marie’s Smile, the latter of which is a Maltby charity giving help and support to cancer victims.

Organiser Keith Stringer said: “Eight years ago, a young mother of two children died through cancer, her name was Marie.

“Marie’s family and friends didn’t want her to die in vain and this is how this group was formed, these people have raised money and have helped many cancer sufferers.

“My wife Carol and I knew Marie and we know her family well.