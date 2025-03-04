Canal project to boost sports activities

Lee Smith and Norbert Blak, of Sigma Architects, George Rogers, of Chesterfield Canal Trust, Jamie Madeley , Sigma Architects and Heather Frecklington and Ben Haigh, of Focus Consultants.

A huge regeneration programme could further enhance landlocked Rotherham's love affair with water-based leisure and sports activities.

The borough already boasts venues like Rother Valley Country Park, Manvers Lake and Harthill reservoir for sailing, paddleboarding, kayaking, fishing and open water dipping.

Chesterfield Canal Corridor Project officials are now putting the finishing touches to a series of options to transform the canal – which dates back to 1777 – from the Kiveton Park railway station area and Wales through to Chesterfield.

Their aim is to reclaim the Chesterfield Canal corridor "as a place for the local community to live, enjoy, and be employed; for tourists and visitors to come, play and stay; for new and existing businesses to grow and prosper; and for nature and biodiversity to thrive."

Rother Valley boat lift option

The plan, being delivered by the Chesterfield Canal Partnership, was publicly launched this week.

The total costs for delivering the full proposals have been estimated at between £400m and £500m.

At its heart is the creation of a 13-mile ribbon of "high-quality activity alongside the stretch of the canal route between Chesterfield and Kiveton Park, whilst also connecting into local communities.

The area, a resource used by walkers including local MP Jake Richards, would complement the three lakes on a purpose-built fishery near to Kiveton Park.

Conversion of existing fishing ponds could see the arrival of a "marina, boat storage, boater amenities – café, management office, relocation of fishing lakes and enhancements to the offer – fishing platforms, office, shop etc" says the Partnership.

There could also be a "development of recreational facilities – walking and cycling, water sports hire, picnic areas, nature trails, community events, boat trips, community engagement and heritage interpretation."

Also under review are wider suggestions, including a £100m development around Kiveton's former wireworks site as well as revolutionising public transport links to Sheffield, railway station improvements and opportunities for commercial, leisure or residential developments, in the area.

In its heyday, back in the 1840s, the canal carried stone from North Anston quarry to rebuild the Houses of Parliament after the original building had been destroyed by fire in 1834.