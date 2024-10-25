Samuel Wright

POLICE have appealed for help tracing a man wanted in connection with a reported robbery at Mexborough.

A woman was threatened with a machete and had £800 in cash stolen at Oliver Street on August 9.

South Yorkshire Police carried out enquiries and have now asked for the public’s help in locating Samuel Wright (26).

A force spokesperson said: “Wright is known to frequent the Mexborough area of Doncaster and the Parkgate area of Rotherham.

“If you see Wright, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he may be, please contact us on 101 or get in touch via our website: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report.

“Please quote incident number 634 of August 9, 2024, when you get in touch.

“Alternatively, if you wish to provide information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or fill out a secure form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”