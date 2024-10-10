The Take 10 to Read campaign

BOOKS will be handed out to young people at Rotherham Hospital in a bid to encourage families to read together at home.

Inspired by the 'Take 10 to Read' campaign from the National Literacy Trust, Rotherham Council is inviting residents to read a book or magazine or listen to an audiobook or podcast at one of the borough's 15 libraries.

The National Literacy Trust's campaign ties in with World Mental Health Day this month and will also see the NLT teaming up with Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust and handing out books to encourage reading for pleasure as a way to boost mental health.

NLT research in 2023 found less than half of children (43.4 per cent) in the UK enjoy reading in their free time.

Programme manager Laura Macauley said: “Our research showed the lowest levels of reading enjoyment in young people aged eight to 18 years recorded in the UK since 2005, so initiatives like this are helping to increase children’s enjoyment of books.”

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust’s director of people, Daniel Hartley, said: “We’re encouraging everybody – our people, our patients, their families and their friends - to get involved and ‘take ten’ minutes out of your day to read.

“Taking the time to read or listen to something you enjoy can help you relax, boost your mood and improve your wellbeing.”

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for social inclusion and neighbourhood working, Cllr David Sheppard, added: “Reading has many benefits for your mental health and has been shown to help develop social and personal skills.”