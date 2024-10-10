Calling all singers… Searching for Rotherham’s next big thing
The Next Big Thing – with a grand prize of £1,000 – invites singers and bands to send their demos to the station.
Ten of the best singers and bands will take to the stage at the Civic to battle it out in front of a live audience and judges next March.
A Rotherham Radio spokesperson said: “This is your chance to witness some incredible talent and maybe even discover the next big star right here in Rotherham.
“Think you’ve got what it takes to be in the grand final? Then tune in to Rotherham Radio to find out how YOU can enter the competition and make your mark. Don’t miss it… Rotherham’s future stars are waiting to shine.”
Deadline for entries is the end of January. Tune in via digital radio, the app, smart speakers or online for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.