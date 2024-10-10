.

A SEARCH for singing talent has been launched by Rotherham Radio – with finalists set to perform at the Civic theatre.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Next Big Thing – with a grand prize of £1,000 – invites singers and bands to send their demos to the station.

Ten of the best singers and bands will take to the stage at the Civic to battle it out in front of a live audience and judges next March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Rotherham Radio spokesperson said: “This is your chance to witness some incredible talent and maybe even discover the next big star right here in Rotherham.

“Think you’ve got what it takes to be in the grand final? Then tune in to Rotherham Radio to find out how YOU can enter the competition and make your mark. Don’t miss it… Rotherham’s future stars are waiting to shine.”

Deadline for entries is the end of January. Tune in via digital radio, the app, smart speakers or online for further details.