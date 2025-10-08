Call for taxi access to bus lanes in Rotherham

A PETITION calling for taxis and private hire cars to be allowed into bus lanes in Rotherham is to go to the council.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition has been launched by Cllr Simon Ball, who believes the move would bring the town into line with others in the region and would represent “best practice” and will close in January.

The request would require a change of local traffic regulations, to allow hackney carriages and private hire vehicles into designated bus lanes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If that was to happen, Cllr Ball states, it would “align Rotherham with best practices in sustainable and efficient urban mobility, benefiting our community without compromising the priority given to buses.”

He will be asking the council to then conduct a public consultation on the idea in the next three months.

At present, bus lanes in Rotherham are set aside for those vehicles only - and sometimes cyclists - meaning taxis have to share the normal carriageway with regular traffic.

Cllr Ball has suggested that Traffic Regulation Orders could be used to legally allow taxis into bus lanes, which happens in other parts of South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enforcement action would prevent the system from being abused, he said.

Petition: Could bus lanes be opened up to taxis?

A motion to go to the council states: “Rotherham should not lag behind its South Yorkshire neighbours in supporting vital public transport services.

“A review of policies in nearby councils reveals a clear trend towards inclusion: Sheffield City Council permits taxis to use bus lanes and gates, recognising them as essential public transport alongside buses, cycles and authorised vehicles.

“Doncaster Council explicitly allows ‘permitted taxis’ to use bus lanes where indicated by signage, alongside buses and cycles, during restricted hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This exemption is enforced to ensure compliance while prioritising mobility for taxi users.

“Barnsley Council, by contrast, restricts bus lanes to buses and occasionally cyclists, with no provision for this despite long-standing requests from the local trade dating back to at least 2013.

“This outdated approach highlights an opportunity for Rotherham to lead regionally by adopting a more progressive stance.

“Permitting licensed taxis into bus lanes would deliver tangible advantages for Rotherham’s residents, economy and environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include: faster and more reliable journeys; taxis could bypass congestion, shortening travel times during peak hours, crucial for commuters, shift workers and those attending medical appointments.