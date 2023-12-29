ARTISTS aged 25 and under are being encouraged to apply to perform at Rotherham’s new family-friendly music festival.

Run in partnership by Rotherham Music and Children’s Capital of Culture, Signals Festival was launched in February this year and is returning in 2024 to engage young people across the borough, discover new talent and bring the local community together.

The festival will take place between February 10 and18 across Rotherham venues including a range of town centre locations, local libraries, Magna Science Adventure Centre and AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Liam O’Shea, community music manager from Rotherham Music Hub, said: “Signals Festival has been a huge success since it was launched and we hope that 2024 is going to be no different. Of course, it wouldn’t be possible without the incredible talent of our local community and we’re calling out for Rotherham artists to get involved and apply to perform.”

A host of events will take place across the nine days, including free music-making workshops with instrument-making and early years music sessions and busker-style performances by local musicians and artists across a range of unexpected venues.

Signals Saturday Shindig will see the town centre come to life with a day-long showcase of Rotherham’s young musicians on February 17, while industry event Launchpad will support budding young record label execs, musicians, recording engineers and PR gurus.

Programmes of music-making workshops will also be delivered in community hubs across the borough, culminating in public performances over the festival week.

Artists who live, work or study in Rotherham and who are 25 or under (for groups, at least one member must 25 or under) can apply to perform at Signals Festival, with applications open until Monday, January 1 2024.