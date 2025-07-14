Call for Elsecar's importance to be recognised with World Heritage Site status

A CALL has been made for Elsecar to be granted World Heritage Site status as work continues to promote its position as a visitor attraction.

The village’s industry was pivotal to the Industrial Revolution but had been largely overlooked until recent research confirmed its importance, with coal and iron industries – along with philanthropist owners in the Fitzwilliam family, which led the way with workers’ conditions ahead of well-known figures like Titus Salt.

Central to the village’s history is Elsecar Heritage Centre, formerly workshops for the Fitzwillam family’s empire, then the National Coal Board.

Since the 1990s it has been a visitor attraction and is currently undergoing a major overhaul, with its visitor centre re-opened after a 21st Century refit.

More exhibits have been introduced, some which have never been on public display, with interactive activities, including dressing up, smells, and a large wooden model of the whole centre.

The work has been supported by Arts Council England.

Cllr Mick Stowe represents the Hoyland Milton ward and said the village was deserving of the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage site title, because of its importance in the history of industry, and workers’ welfare.

Villagers who worked in Fitzwilliam collieries enjoyed good quality housing, education for their children and many other benefits.

Important asset: Cllr Mick Stowe at Elsecar Heritage Centre

Cllr Stowe said the Fitzwilliams were ahead of Titus Salt in terms of workers’ welfare: “We need to develop the Heritage Centre because we need to recognise the importance of Elsecar in the development of the Industrial Revolution,” he said.

“With the coal, iron and steel, we were part of that revolution. We can talk about Earl Fitzwilliam being a philanthropist before Titus Salt.

“Elsecar should be recognised as a World Heritage Site because of the work that was done for the communities, to ensure we had good schools and good accommodation.

“What we had was industrial relations other companies could only envy,” he said.

Big moment: Barnsley Mayor Cllr David Leech re-opens Elsecar Heritage Centre's visitor centre

That combination of historical attributes made the area a worthy candidate for recognition, he said.

Recent archaeological work has helped to uncover the full extent of Elsecar’s role in iron production, with its output being used in engineering projects around the globe.

The visitor centre was opened by Barnsley Mayor David Leech.

The World Heritage Sites list is overseen by UNESCO.