Call for changes at Todwick roundabout
The £14.7 million overhaul to transform the former notorious crossroad junction was completed a decade ago.
But there are fresh concerns about congestion at the roundabout, and Cllr Drew Tarmey asked if the lane-marking could be having an impact.
RMBC leader Cllr Chris Read responded: “To figure out how changes might affect the Red Lion roundabout, we would need to investigate the current road markings and identify whether improvements are feasible.
“While there isn't a plan to do this right now, the service is exploring the possibility because of the concerns you have expressed about the current situation.”
Transport officers have warned that it would be important to ensure any alterations would not slow down traffic on other nearby roads.
This consideration is said to be even more crucial as the A57 is a major road connecting directly to the M1.