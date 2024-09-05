Cafe customers raise £200 in memory of beloved youngster
Ginge's Snap in All Saints Square held a special 'Teddy Tuesday' event with the proceeds from every full English breakfast purchased going to the Team Ted Foundation.
The foundation was launched this year in memory of Kimberworth boy Teddy Kelly who sadly lost his battle with cancer at the tender age of just six-years-old in April.
The St Bede’s Catholic Primary School pupil had been diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in October last year.
His parents Richard and Katie have now launched the foundation in Teddy's name to provide grants to families in similar tragic situations, allowing children to create cherished memories.
The foundation also provides financial support for household items and furniture, ensuring children can enjoy a comfortable environment should they choose to go home during end of life care, as Teddy did.
Ginge's Snap owner Nichola Simpson said: “Team Ted is such a worthy cause.
“Teddy was a really well-loved local lad so this foundation is close to everybody's hearts.
“We wanted to hold the Teddy Tuesday event in the last week of the school holidays so that his fellow pupils could get involved and we have had some St Bede's pupils in with their parents.
“The regular customers have been so generous, also buying Ted Foundation badges and donating to our bonus ball lotto challenge.
“It's meant a lot to us to have that support from the local community.”
