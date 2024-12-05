Grace Bower on her radio show

TODAY will see the official launch of the Children's Capital of Culture 2025 programme of events. Ahead of the launch event at ARC Cinema – which will feature food, drink, entertainment, and musical performances from some of Rotherham’s rising young stars – 19-year-old Grace Bower from Whiston shares the story of her involvement exclusively with the Advertiser.

When Rotherham becomes the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture in 2025, I can’t wait to see this incredible initiative transform our community into a hub of creativity, energy and opportunities.

Growing up, I’ve always known Rotherham as a place of hard workers, with a proud history in trades and mining.

If you wanted to pursue a creative career, however, it would usually have meant trekking to Sheffield, Leeds or Manchester.

Some of the CCoC team flying the flag for Rotherham

But things are changing.

Last year, I was selected as the Young Presenter in Residence for CCoC.

Presenting has always been an interest of mine, but I never thought it was something I could actually pursue.

This opportunity completely changed everything.

Grace Bower addressing a CCoC event

I’ve presented at events like the Rotherham Show, WOW Festival and the Christmas Lights Switch-On this year, and I’ve just started my own show, The Next Stage, on Rotherham Radio, every Friday from 7pm.

CCoC has given me the platform to hone my craft and try something new.

What excites me the most about 2025 is that it’s not just about the lucky few of us who get to be involved in projects – CCoC is bringing everyone along for the ride.

There’ll be events all year round, designed by young people, like me, for the whole town to enjoy. I’m on the Youth Programming Panel, where young change-makers from across the borough collaborate, and we’re buzzing to be shaping the future of Rotherham.

And 2025 isn’t just about one epic year – it's creating something that lasts and showing Rotherham’s young people this town is full of possibilities – you don’t have to leave to chase your dreams!

Rotherham is oozing with creativity, and I hope everyone gets involved, has fun and embraces it.

Our town is packed with talent, and it’s about time we backed ourselves and showed the world what Rotherham can do!