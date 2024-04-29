A busy weekend for SYFR crews

Firefighters from Rotherham station attended a car which was accidentally on fire at 10.55pm on Broom Avenue, Broom, on Friday night (April 26), coming away at 11.30pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire in the early hours of Sunday morning (April 28).

Firefighters from Edlington station arrived at 12:40am on Thirlwall Avenue, Conisbrough, and left at 1.20am.

A car was then set alight in an arson attack on Stuart Street, Thurnscoe, at 2.55am.

Firefighters from Dearne station attended, leaving the scene at 3.35am, before dealing with an accidental vehicle fire that evening at 8.10pm on Barnsley Road, West Melton.

They left at 9.20pm.

Crews from the same station went on to attend a deliberate vehicle blaze in the early hours of this morning (Monday, April 29) on Arnold Crescent, Mexborough.

Firefighters were called at 12.05am, leaving the scene at 1.35am.

Several cars were also deliberately set alight shortly after on Bawtry Road, Bramley.