ARSONISTS struck three times over the weekend, setting a shed and two vehicles on fire.

A SYFR truck

Firefighters from Rotherham station were first called to a car which had been deliberately set on fire in Brecks in the early hours of Saturday morning (December 23).

Crews spent an hour dealing with the blaze on Brecks Crescent and came away at 1.55am.

Firefighters from Maltby, Edlington and Aston stations were called out to a shed fire which is believed to have been started deliberately on Farquhar Road, Maltby at 7.15pm on Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24).

Crews left the scene at 8.05pm.

Firefighters from Aston and Maltby stations later attended a deliberate van fire at 9.55pm on Penny Hill Lane, Ulley.