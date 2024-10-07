Children at Busy Bees Nursery

TODDLERS at Busy Bees Nursery got up close and personal with furry, slithery and scaly animal friends to raise money for Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s Tiny Toes appeal.

The nursery’s family fun day in August raised £450 and featured an animal encounter experience where tots could meet snakes, an owl, a lizard and a skinny pig.

Kids were also entertained with games and face painting while parents enjoyed a raffle, coffee and bake sale.

Emma Wills, Busy Bees centre manager, said: “We’ve been inspired to support the Tiny Toes appeal because we care for a lot of children that started their lives on the neonatal unit.

“We all know someone whose child was cared for when they were tiny and vulnerable, so it’s a cause close to our hearts.

“The atmosphere was fantastic with families making memories.

“We are proud to have raised so much.”

The nursery also raised £450 for national charity Child Bereavement UK at the event.

The NHS charity’s Tiny Toes appeal was launched in August 2023, and aims to raise £150,000 for the neonatal unit at Rotherham Hospital.

The trust has refurbished the unit for the first time in 40 years, with the charity continuing to fundraise to fund the resource and equipment the NHS cannot afford.

Head of fundraising Rachael Dawes said: “We are incredibly grateful to Busy Bees for their continued support and for organising such a wonderful event.

“It’s heart-warming to see the community come together to support such a worthy cause.”