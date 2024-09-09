NEW BATTERY: Has been fitted to Cadeby village's defibrillator, thanks to a donation from Discount Foods at Mexborough. Pictured replacing the unit are parish council chairman Steve Shersby (left) and owner of Discount Foods Steve Percival.

A COMMUNITY-spirited businessman has helped to safeguard residents’ welfare in Cadeby by footing a potentially life-saving bill.

Cadeby Parish Council installed a defibrillator, an electronic-shock device which can be used to re-start the heart of those who have suffered a cardiac arrest, outside the Cadeby Inn some time ago.

The units are battery powered and they are sealed-for-life units, which deteriorate over time, even if unused.

The Cadeby unit had got to the point where it was showing around half-charge - which meant the defibrillator would have still be usable if needed, but the number of repeated shocks it was able to discharge would have been limited.

That prevented a potential risk, so businessman Steve Percival, who runs the Discount Foods store in Mexborough stepped in to pay for the replacement battery.

Parish Cllr Stuart Royston said the cost was more than £200, a significant sum for the parish council to cover.

“He sent us the money and I have got it installed, so the battery is back up to 100 per cent,” he said.

“The cost of replacing the battery was a lot for the parish council to find.

“We asked questions of local businesses and the owner of Discount Foods said he would pay for it. We are really grateful for the help.”

Although the unit’s battery is pre-charged, the storage box has to be kept heated to five degrees in winter, because very cold temperatures also affect battery performance.

The pub has it wired into their premises to provide that service.