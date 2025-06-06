Businesses rally to revamp school's skills space

UPSKILLED: The re-vamped bungalow at Willows School in Thurcroft

EMPLOYEES from IntelliAM and 53 North Group have come together to transform a special needs school’s Life Skills Bungalow into a vibrant, welcoming space for pupils.

The Life Skills Bungalow at The Willows School, Thurcroft, helps students with additional needs to learn everyday tasks such as cooking, cleaning, budgeting, and personal care in a realistic home-like environment.

But years of wear and tear as well as limited funding had left the facility in need of a makeover.

IntelliAM and 53N pledged donations of materials, time and money to help breathe new life into the bungalow, with staff spending a week renovating every room in the bungalow and assembling furniture.

Tesco in Dinnington, Wickes at Drakehouse and Carracks in Sheffield also donated paint, soft furnishings, and appliances.

Headteacher Rachael Booth said: “Our students rely on this space to build essential life skills.

“Thanks to the generosity of our local community, the bungalow will now reflect the dignity and care our pupils deserve.”

Jane Robinson, vice president of business development at IntelliAM, added: “Giving back to our communities is very important to us.

“Supporting the renovation of the Life Skills Bungalow is more than just a project – it’s an investment in inclusion, opportunity, and a brighter future for everyone involved.”