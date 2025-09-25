Businesses invited to show seasonal spirit and support

AWARD: Ann Levick with HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Prof Dame Hilary Chapman.

BUSINESSES are being urged to get into the Christmas spirit nice and early – after a long-running charity appeal announced its launch date.

Every year Parkgate Shopping’s Rotherham Toy Appeal, run by charity Rotherham Families First, attracts donations from local businesses, churches, schools, libraries, councillors and the public, as well as Parkgate Shopping’s ‘giving trees’ which contain tags for a gift for shoppers wishing to purchase an extra present at a specific store to donate.

Gifts given through the appeal, supported by Rotherham Radio and the Advertiser, make their way to the children and young people most in need through organisations like Rotherham Council’s early help service.

Lead organiser Ann Levick said: “Last year, we provided over 2,000 gifts to Rotherham’s children and young people – this couldn’t happen without people and businesses across supporting us, not only at Christmas, but all year through.

“We will launch this year’s Christmas Toy Appeal on Friday, November 7 at Parkgate Shopping.

“This has been a special year for Rotherham Families First.

“In May, we were presented with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service by the Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire followed by an invite to attend the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in June - a very special unforgettable occasion.

“With the cost-of-living crisis continuing and sadly more families finding themselves in needing our support, we know that Christmas 2025 will be another challenging year for us.

“With the help of the people and businesses of the borough we can continue to put a smile on a child’s face on Christmas morning.”