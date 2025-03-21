Businesses get quizzical to raise £1,000 for charity
Hosted by Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber’s charity quiz night saw 31 teams, featuring up to five players, pitting their wits to test their general knowledge across a number of different themed rounds.
Accompanied by a charity raffle, as well as donations made on the night by local businesses, the event – which was held at Holiday Inn Barnsley – raised more than £1000 which will be used to support the Chamber’s chosen charity of the year, Barnsley FC Community Trust.
The Virgin Money team were crowned overall champions on the night, scoring an impressive 78 points as winners.
Shane Young, operations director of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, said: “It was fantastic to see such strong support for this event, with businesses and individuals coming together to make a real difference.
“The funds raised will go a long way in supporting the vital work of the Barnsley FC Community Trust, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part, donated, and helped make the night such a success.”
“The Chamber extends a huge thank you to everyone who attended, donated prizes, and supported the evening.
“A special congratulations to our winning team Virgin Money, who claimed the title of Chamber’s Charity Quiz 2025 Champions!”
Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber hosts a wide range of networking, training and social events throughout the year.
To find out more, visit www.brchamber.co.uk.
