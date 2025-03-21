Businesses get quizzical to raise £1,000 for charity

Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber quiz winners Virgin Money

BUSINESSES from across South Yorkshire came together to pit their minds and wits against each other, while raising more than £1,000 for a Barnsley-based charity.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber’s charity quiz night saw 31 teams, featuring up to five players, pitting their wits to test their general knowledge across a number of different themed rounds.

Accompanied by a charity raffle, as well as donations made on the night by local businesses, the event – which was held at Holiday Inn Barnsley – raised more than £1000 which will be used to support the Chamber’s chosen charity of the year, Barnsley FC Community Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Virgin Money team were crowned overall champions on the night, scoring an impressive 78 points as winners.

Shane Young, operations director of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, said: “It was fantastic to see such strong support for this event, with businesses and individuals coming together to make a real difference.

“The funds raised will go a long way in supporting the vital work of the Barnsley FC Community Trust, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part, donated, and helped make the night such a success.”

“The Chamber extends a huge thank you to everyone who attended, donated prizes, and supported the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A special congratulations to our winning team Virgin Money, who claimed the title of Chamber’s Charity Quiz 2025 Champions!”

Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber hosts a wide range of networking, training and social events throughout the year.

To find out more, visit www.brchamber.co.uk.