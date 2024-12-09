Business owner on a merry mission at Christmas

Left to right - YWCA Yorkshire project manager Janine Egan, fundraiser Helen Foulstone, Heavenly Hairspray owner Paula Ashkenazi, and David Clarke of Autosupplies (Chesterfield) Ltd

A SMALL business owner aiming to make big changes in the community this Christmas and beyond.

Having converted the upstairs room of her Mexborough-based Heavenly Hairspray salon into a toy donation centre, owner Paula Ashkenazi is also on a merry mission to ensure all children supported by charity Green Gables have a present to open on Christmas Day.

A passionate supporter of YWCA Yorkshire Green Gables, Paula's collections for the Christmas Toy Appeal began in October, with the gifts delivered to families across Doncaster before Christmas Day.

Not content with the toy appeal, Paula also has hosted a coffee morning to raise funds for the women, children and families supported by Green Gables.

Born and raised locally, and returning to the area seven years ago after living abroad, Paula opened Heavenly Hairspray on Main Street in 2020.

The salon has since become a community hub for local groups to meet and support each other and charitable causes.

One group, ‘Knit & Natter’, gathers regularly to craft and create toys which they donate to the Christmas appeal.

Paula said: “I wanted the salon to be a place where people who live and work here can connect and support each other.

“By working together, we’ve been able to help vital local services like Green Gables, who support young women, children and families who might not have others to fall back on in hard times.

“In my mind, Green Gables sits at the heart of the Mexborough community.

“They are genuinely making a difference to the lives of young people who grew up around here.

“I can’t think of a better charity to support at Christmas.”

The coffee morning and fundraising activity raised more than £750 for Green Gables, while an additional £500 was also donated by David Clarke on behalf of Autosupplies (Chesterfield) Ltd in support of the charity's minibus appeal.

Project manager Janine Egan said: “We feel so lucky to have Paula and the wider Mexborough community in our corner, making sure every child we support wakes up to a present on Christmas Day, and every mum and dad knows they are not alone this festive period.”