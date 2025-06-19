Business leaders urge government to support international students

'REGIONAL ADVOCATES': Chamber chief Carrie Sudbury

SOUTH Yorkshire business leaders including Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber’s chief have called on the government to consider the “critical role” international students play in the growth and success of UK businesses when developing the forthcoming Immigration White Paper.

Representatives from regional business groups published an open letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper highlighting the importance of international students to economic prosperity in South Yorkshire, warning any measures which restrict international students coming to the UK would “harm local businesses and regional regeneration”.

The letter – also signed by organisations including Sheffield and Doncaster Chambers of Commerce, the Federation of Small Businesses, Confederation of British Industry (Yorkshire & Humber), the Company of Cutlers’ in Hallamshire, and the South Yorkshire Institute of Directors – urges the government not to make any changes to international student immigration policy that would have a detrimental impact on businesses in UK towns and cities.

The letter also outlined support for the continuation of the graduate visa route, which allows international students to stay in the UK for two years after graduation, or three years for those with a PhD .

Carrie Sudbury, chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, said: “Upon graduating, international students continue to contribute to the region by working with and for us.

“The graduate visa route is an important part of maintaining UK higher education’s competitiveness and can also be a means by which international students use their talent to help grow our businesses domestically and internationally.

“On top of that, they act as advocates for the region when returning home.

“We recognise the long-lasting impact international students’ soft power has on South Yorkshire.”