Business hub set to welcome public for pre-opening tours
A NEW business hub is set to open its doors for the public to explore the transformative new facility ahead of its opening.
The £5.9million Maltby Grammar Business Hub is a product of a successful Levelling Up Fund bid by Rotherham Council, securing £4.5million to revitalise the historic former Grammar School building.
Pre-opening tours, which must be booked, will take place on Tuesday, November 26 at 10.30am or 3.30pm.
Refreshments will be provided, but spaces are limited.
Email [email protected] to book.
