Business hub set to welcome public for pre-opening tours

The new business hub

A NEW business hub is set to open its doors for the public to explore the transformative new facility ahead of its opening.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £5.9million Maltby Grammar Business Hub is a product of a successful Levelling Up Fund bid by Rotherham Council, securing £4.5million to revitalise the historic former Grammar School building.

Pre-opening tours, which must be booked, will take place on Tuesday, November 26 at 10.30am or 3.30pm.

Refreshments will be provided, but spaces are limited.