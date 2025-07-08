Business event to place new planning reforms in the spotlight

Matthew Stephens, chair of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber’s Property Forum

NEW planning rules will be under the spotlight at a special event exploring how the reforms currently being debated in Parliament are likely to impact businesses and local authorities in South Yorkshire.

The government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill was debated in Parliament in June and is likely to become law later this year.

The legislation aims to pave the way for up to 1.5 million new homes to be built across the UK as a result of simplifying current planning rules.

Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber is holding a special event - hosted by its Property Forum – to give businesses a chance to learn more about the forthcoming legislation, as well as gain an insight into how local authorities in South Yorkshire are preparing to meet the challenges posed.

The event will also feature an informative Q&A panel discussion, exploring what the planning reforms are likely to mean for South Yorkshire’s property sector, the steps needed to unlock Britain’s broken planning system and how the new legislation could be used to stimulate growth within South Yorkshire’s local economy.

Taking place at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on July 15, 2025, and sponsored by planning and architect consultancy Spawforths, the event is free to attend, although places are limited and booking is required.

Matthew Stephens, chair of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber’s Property Forum, said:

“Building much needed new homes has been identified by the government as one of its top priorities, when it comes to stimulating the economy.

“However, one of the greatest challenges in realising this ambition has been the planning system itself.

“Our members have reported that many sites, which could help to solve South Yorkshire’s well documented housing shortage, find themselves locked in the planning system, sometimes for many years.

“The new planning reforms are likely to transform the way in which future planning applications are determined, and the aim of this session is to help businesses working in the sector gain a greater understanding of the changes, and what this is likely to mean when it comes to reducing delays in the planning system.”

The event is open to all businesses in South Yorkshire.

To register, visit https://www.brchamber.co.uk/events/