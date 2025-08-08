Business boost helps students end the year in style

DRESSED FOR SUCCESS: Some of the students at Rotherham Opportunities College celebrate the end of year prom

MORE than 100 students and special guests swapped the classroom for the ballroom in a unique night of celebration, thanks to kind-hearted local businesses.

For many of the students at Rotherham Opportunities College, the end of year prom isn’t just an important rite of passage but a chance to come together with friends and celebrate their achievements.

The independent, specialist college for young adults with learning difficulties recognised that, for those with special educational needs, entering unfamiliar environments can be a challenging and daunting experience.

As a result, the college turned to South Yorkshire’s business community to create a night to remember.

Goldthorpe-based The Sewing Room donated ball gowns, while staff gave their time to make the all-important final adjustments and tweaks.

Students were also treated to pampering, hair and make-up, courtesy of Whiston-based India Rose Hair and Beauty, where the students enjoyed a full salon experience.

Taking place at the Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel, with guests of honour Deputy Mayor Cllr Haroon Rashid and former Mayor Cllr Sheila Cowen, students spent the evening dancing the night away, accompanied by a live DJ who played a range of songs especially chosen by the young adults.

Asia Munshi ended her year at the college by receiving a highly commended award in the supported internship category at the Rotherham Apprenticeship of the Year Awards, before dashing across town to join her classmates at the prom-night celebrations.

Asia’s award was presented in recognition of the work she has undertaken at Crossroads Care, where she trained to become a barista in the charity’s busy café, as well as helping out in the charity shop.

Dr Perdita Mousley, Principal, Rotherham Opportunities College, said: “The end of year prom isn’t just a chance to come together and celebrate achievements, it’s also an important rite of passage for any young person to experience.

“We wanted all our students to be able to take part and that just wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support we have received from the local business community.”

Earlier this year, ROC – whose main campus is based near Rotherham town centre – received a glowing OFSTED report and has also developed new partnerships and collaborations with businesses and community organisations across South Yorkshire.