Buses back on the road as weather conditions improve in Rotherham

Here today: But with temperatures rising, this snowman may be gone tomorrow (pic Kerrie Beddows)

PUBLIC transport services have been gradually returning to normal in Rotherham this afternoon, as the town has enjoyed some respite from the snow.

Council gritting crews have been working for days to try to keep roads clear, but by this morning Stagecoach had abandoned all bus services operating from the Rawmarsh depot.

However, by lunchtime they reported a series of services were back on the road, including the 8, 8a, 9, 208, 114, 221, 22x, 216, 217, 218 and 138.

Some were partially operative, including the 21 to Harthill, which was using main roads only while housing estates were assessed.

Station Road at Manvers was reported to have flooded, meaning the 22x, 216 and 72 services have to divert using Manvers Way and Doncaster Road.

The 135 service was terminating at the M1 roundabout, rather than serving Thorpe Hesley as normal, with the 137 service remaining totally suspended.

With railway lines at Rotherham Central station under water, Northern have put on twice hourly bus services between the town centre and Meadowhall, running at quarter past and quarter to the hour in each direction.

There is no indication of when the railway station may become operational again.

The worst of the bad weather appears to have passed, with temperatures expected to remain above freezing overnight, with sunny spells tomorrow.

Night temperatures are expected to drop sharply later in the week, however, and there are mixed forecasts towards the weekend, with some suggesting snow returning on Friday.

Meanwhile, it was expected that pupils would return to schools and colleges tomorrow as transport problems eased further.