Burglary suspect arrested 20 minutes after incident reported

ARREST: Patrolling police officers caught one suspect

FAST work by police officers led to a burglary suspect being detained 20 minutes after the incident was initially reported.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 1.50am today (January 24), a member of the public called police to report a potential break-in at a business on Broad Street, in Parkgate, Rotherham.

“This was relayed to response officers who instantly began patrolling the area for potential suspects.

“At 2.14am, officers on Goosebutt Street spotted two men with a pushchair containing items which appeared to be linked to the alleged break-in.

“One of the men made his good his escape on foot and the other was detained.

“A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary other than a dwelling.

“He remains in police custody.”