Bungalows and flats among council housing to be built at Greasbrough and Thornhill
Members will be asked on March 18 to endorse constructing properties at Grayson Road in Greasbrough and Tenter Street, Thornhill.
Planning applications will follow for the development, which is expected to cost about £7.5 million.
RMBC deputy leader Cllr Sarah Allen said: “The council is committed to supporting our residents with their housing challenges, including providing new affordable and high-quality council homes for local people to rent.
“With more than 6,500 households waiting for a council home and hundreds of homelessness cases a month, the level of demand only continues to rise and therefore it is vital that the council looks at all opportunities to build or acquire good quality, affordable homes for residents.”
Since January 2018, RMBC has delivered 518 new homes for rent or shared ownership, with a further 120 currently under construction or being bought.