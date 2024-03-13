Bungalows and flats among council housing to be built at Greasbrough and Thornhill

Indicative layout design for the Grayson Road site

Members will be asked on March 18 to endorse constructing properties at Grayson Road in Greasbrough and Tenter Street, Thornhill.

Planning applications will follow for the development, which is expected to cost about £7.5 million.

RMBC deputy leader Cllr Sarah Allen said: “The council is committed to supporting our residents with their housing challenges, including providing new affordable and high-quality council homes for local people to rent.

“With more than 6,500 households waiting for a council home and hundreds of homelessness cases a month, the level of demand only continues to rise and therefore it is vital that the council looks at all opportunities to build or acquire good quality, affordable homes for residents.”