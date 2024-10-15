Starbucks staff were joined by Miller Bear, Rotherham United Women and representatives of Rotherham Hospice, for the official opening of the new coffee shop at Parkgate Shopping - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

A ROTHERHAM retail park has welcomed two new outlets to its expanding line-up while a current high street chain has also up-sized.

Parkgate Shopping leased more than 16,000 sq ft of retail park space in a “bumper month” in September after welcoming Pavers and Starbucks, while Superdrug doubled the size of its previous store with a c. 10,000 sq ft unit.

Occupying a unit of just over 4,000 sq ft on a five-year lease, Pavers is one of the UK’s leading comfort shoe retailers, with more than 150 stores in the UK, offering a range of Pavers branded footwear in addition to other brands including Skechers.

Meanwhile, Starbucks has secured a new c. 2,000 sq ft unit adding to Parkgate’s food and beverage line-up, which includes German Doner Kebab, Nandos, Frankie & Benny’s and Popeyes.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments’ ongoing asset management strategy has seen a series of new occupational deals at Parkgate in recent months including Wilko and a new multi-fascia unit for the Frasers Group comprising USC, Sports Direct, and Everlast.

Tom Hatfield, asset manager at Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate, said: “In the two quarters since our acquisition of Parkgate, we have continued to diversify our retail offering for shoppers.

“Parkgate has welcomed eight new tenants and secured a key lease renewal – equating to over 94,000 sq ft of committed space - in just seven months.

“The arrival of these two new brands, alongside Superdrug’s expansion, is further evidence of the appeal of Parkgate.”

The leasing agents for Parkgate are Curson Sowerby Partners and Morgan Williams.