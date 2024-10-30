Loxley Court

TWO building industry professionals have added their voices to concerns over the proposed closure of on-site staff accommodation at Rotherham Hospital – saying they are “baffled” by what they called the “drastic decision” to evict all tenants.

A site manager for a national construction company, who has overseen the building of tower blocks all over South Yorkshire, and a former building worker who currently manages flats contacted the Advertiser after reading how scores of medical staff face eviction from three accommodation blocks due to health bosses deeming the costs of bringing the 1970s buildings up to modern standards “unaffordable”.

Tenants at Derwent Court, Swale Court, and Loxley Court received a letter from Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust in July announcing the proposed closure and telling staff they had to leave by the end of January 2025.

The letter said a fire service review of the buildings meant the extent of changes needed to rectify the risks to fire doors and wiring required in the long-term was “unaffordable”.

One tenant told the Advertiser: “It's scandalous to throw out NHS staff who have given their lives to this hospital, through Covid and other times.”

“This has been a bombshell for all of us, in particular, the hard-working international staff who have moved their lives thousands of miles away,” they added.

A spokesperson for the trust said its executive team had made the ”difficult decision” to close the sites following the assessment as addressing the risks was too costly.

No tenants had been asked to leave before the end of their current lease, they added, and the trust had held two listening events with residents to understand concerns, while one-to-one meetings had been offered to all 76 residents affected.

One of the building professionals told the Advertiser: “We needed to replace fire doors in our flats and the first thing we noticed was the variation in price.

“The first quote of £1,800 plus VAT was excessive, the second quote was even more.

“(In the end) we had our fire doors fitted for £395 including VAT per door.

“An emergency lighting system would also be needed.

“In most fires the power goes off and people could fall and injure themselves in the panic.

“These would only be needed in the stairway.

“These are inexpensive and easy to fit – I believe I was quoted under £100 each last year.

“Frankly, both me and my friend who also works in the industry are baffled by the need to evict the residents and leave the property empty.

“Following the risk assessment and recommendations we sorted ours out reasonably.

“Evicting all the tenants is rather drastic.”

A spokesperson for Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “Our responsibility is clearly to act in accordance with The Fire Authority and not unofficial or unknown third parties.

“The Fire Authority, under The Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005, which is government legislation, agreed with our thorough risk assessments.

“Due to the cost to complete all required works, which the trust is unable to afford, the decision was made to close the residences.”