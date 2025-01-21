Builders want to move on Dearne village site this spring

New build: Houses like these could soon be going up in Great Houghton

FRESH details of a proposed new housing estate in a Dearne area village have been released by the developer.

Avant Homes are hoping to get planning permission for 108 homes on a site off High Street in Great Houghton, with a proposed start to building work in the spring.

The estate would cover ore than seven acres of land and create a £23.5m development.

If constructed, the estate will be called Houghton Place, featuring 14 different designs of homes, ranging from one to four bedrooms.

It will feature 14 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy efficient house types. Of the 108 homes, 10 have been designated to affordable housing.

The first residents could be in their new homes by the end of the year, if Avant are able to keep to schedule.

Avant’s managing director, Richard Hosie, said: “We are pleased to have submitted our plans to deliver a multi-tenure residential development in Great Houghton.

“As a housebuilder, we’re committed to providing quality new homes for everyone in places where people want to live.

“That is why we are proposing a mix of properties at various price points to ensure as many people as possible have access to practically designed, energy efficient homes.

“We now look forward to Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council considering our plans for the development.”

Avant are also awaiting the outcome of a planning application for almost 300 homes at Thurnscoe.