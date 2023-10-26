A GREAT-GRANDMOTHER who used to love baking had the tables turned for her 100th birthday – when family and friends joined her for a special buffet full of treats at her care home.

Rose with daughters Rita and Kathleen (photo by Kerrie Beddows)

Rose Edwards celebrated her century with relatives including her two daughters Rita Sales and Kathleen Edwards and staff and residents at The Abbeys Care Home in Rawmarsh.

Rose, originally from Conisbrough, worked in an ammunitions factory in Doncaster during the war while husband Harold worked down the pits as well as at a steelworks as a crane driver.

Proud daughter Rita said: “Mum was very active when she was younger and enjoyed knitting and sewing and did a lot of baking – those were her favourite hobbies.

“She also enjoyed socialising – up until she turned 98 she was still going to her local OAP centre.

“She is still able to walk and is not too bad physically but unfortunately she has dementia and moved into The Abbeys 18 months ago.

“She has really settled in there and the birthday celebrations were really special, just lovely.

“They put on a buffet for her and a singer did a little bit of a selection of old songs – including George Formby on his ukulele!

“She was really happy.

“She just kept saying: 'I can't believe it, I can't believe it – all of this for me?!'”

And Rose's secret to a long life?