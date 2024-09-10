Brother’s big cycle challenge to raise awareness of hormone pregnancy tests controversy

Simon (right) and James

A BROTHER is undertaking a huge cycle challenge to raise awareness of a condition which has affected the life of his younger sibling.

Former army officer Simon Holford set off from Land’s End for John O’Groats last Friday, September 6, in aid of the Association For Children Damaged By Hormone Pregnancy Tests.

Younger brother James, of Kilnhurst, was born with disabilities the family believe were caused by the drug Primodos.

This was a hormonal pregnancy test used until the mid-70s. It involved women taking two pills containing an artificial oestrogen which would trigger a period if she was not pregnant.

One dose contained about 40 times the hormones of modern contraceptive pills, and the drug has been linked with causing birth defects and miscarriages.

Former Rawmarsh School pupil Simon said: “I’m undertaking the ride as a personal challenge and also to raise awareness for those affected by hormone pregnancy tests such as Primodos.

“Families have argued for decades that it was responsible for birth defects, miscarriages and stillbirths.

“In 2020, the First Do No Harm review of Primodos found avoidable harm had been caused by failures in the healthcare and regulatory system affecting tens of thousands of lives but they have never received any compensation or support from the government, indeed the Primodos charity suggested they have been ‘airbrushed from financial help’.

“My brother James is one of those people and I would like to support the Primodos.org charity and raise awareness of their fight for justice.”

Mum Lorna, of Swinton, was given Primodos in 1971 and is now part of the awareness campaign, which has been gathering support from a growing number of politicians.

She said: “It’s been called the forgotten thalidomide. The damage it can cause is myriad, depending on what stage of pregnancy you were at.

“James has severe learning disabilities, a club foot, problems with his arms and when he was little he very nearly died a few times because he wasn't able to digest food properly.”

Simon is aiming to complete his 980-mile cycle challenge this Sunday, September 15. Visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/lejog-cycle--for-primodos to support his fundraising.