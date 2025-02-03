Bringing YouTube show to life in interactive event

Ruth Amos

A POPULAR YouTube channel will be rolling into Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park Resort in February to host its first ever live stage show.

Kids Invent Stuff is the YouTube channel where four to 11-year-olds have the chance to get their ideas built by inventors Ruth Amos and Shawn Brown, co-founders of Kids Invent Stuff.

Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham will host The Invention Show on Saturday, February 8 when the audience will get to meet Ruth Amos and see some of the wackiest, record-breaking and most creative inventions come to life.

They will also be part of an official Guinness World Records attempt – for the ‘Most People Making Popcorn Cannons’, an exciting, hands-on challenge which will see the audience building and firing their own popcorn cannons as they attempt to be part of history.

Ruth said: “We’re so excited to bring The Invention Show to life!

“It’s a chance to celebrate the incredible creativity of young inventors and show off some of the wild and wonderful ideas we’ve worked on - like popcorn-firing doorbells and ball-dropping alarm clocks.

“This event is all about having fun with problem-solving and proving that anyone, no matter their age, can invent something amazing.

“What a fantastic show this promises to be,” said Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley.

“The audience will witness incredible inventions come to life on stage, take part in exciting challenges and demonstrations, and be able to meet Ruth.

“We are proud to have been chosen to debut this new show – and we’d recommend snapping tickets up soon before they sell out!”

To book tickets, priced at £16, visit: www.kidsinventstuff.com/2024/11/kids-invent-stuff-presents-the-invention-show/.

Youngsters coming to The Invention Show can make it a full day out with three hours of fun in Mayhem Manor, which is a wonderful mash-up of multiple indoor activities and attractions, including laser tag, climbing walls, mini golf, and indoor rides.

All you need to do is turn up at Gulliver’s Valley at 10.30am and tell the admissions team that you are attending the Kids Invent Stuff show, and you will receive discounted entry at £5 per person.