'Brilliant response' to healthcare trust's roadshow event
The Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust event at Riverside House brought together specialists from RDaSH's volunteering, apprenticeship and recruitment teams together with representatives from South Yorkshire Housing Association, Department of Work and Pensions, and Employment Solutions.
More than 50 people from across Rotherham were welcomed, with 32 people signing up to become volunteers.
Guests were able to listen to short presentations, and chat to RDaSH staff about the range of volunteering, apprenticeship and recruitment roles on offer.
Stuart Green, RDaSH patient experience and involvement lead, said: “We have more 20 volunteer roles in Rotherham which are available and had a brilliant response.
“As an organisation we value everything that our volunteers do for the people who use our services and hope that Rotherham people will choose to volunteer with us.”
For more information about volunteering or working for RDaSH, call 03000 0211547 or email [email protected].
