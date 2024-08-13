The RDaSH roadshow event was held at Riverside House

A HEALTHCARE trust signed up more than 30 new volunteers at a roadshow event.

The Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust event at Riverside House brought together specialists from RDaSH's volunteering, apprenticeship and recruitment teams together with representatives from South Yorkshire Housing Association, Department of Work and Pensions, and Employment Solutions.

More than 50 people from across Rotherham were welcomed, with 32 people signing up to become volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests were able to listen to short presentations, and chat to RDaSH staff about the range of volunteering, apprenticeship and recruitment roles on offer.

Stuart Green, RDaSH patient experience and involvement lead, said: “We have more 20 volunteer roles in Rotherham which are available and had a brilliant response.

“As an organisation we value everything that our volunteers do for the people who use our services and hope that Rotherham people will choose to volunteer with us.”

For more information about volunteering or working for RDaSH, call 03000 0211547 or email [email protected].