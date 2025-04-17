'Brilliant' community thanked after £11,000 raised for Sophie
Sophie White (23) – mum to two-year-old son Remi – was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2023 and underwent surgery twice as well as multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, before further NHS surgery had to be ruled out earlier this year.
Since then friends and family have rallied round to raise funds to send Kimberworth Park-born Sophie to a clinic in Germany for immunotherapy treatment which has to be funded privately and could cost £200,000.
Helen Schofield, Sophie’s mum, said: “Thanks to the incredible community getting behind us, Sophie since had her first round of immunotherapy treatment in Cologne and is also having hyperbaric oxygen therapy in Chesterfield five days a week – it's a complementary therapy which helps with the fatigue after the immunotherapy and has lots of other good health benefits.
“Whatever we can throw at this tumour, we're going to do it.”
The latest fundraising events have included live music and bingo – with a famous face doing the calling – at Greasbrough Working Men's Club which raised £11,570.
A Phil Collins and Genesis tribute act 'Seriously Collins' performed and actor Steven Arnold, who played Ashley Peacock in TV's Coronation Street called out the bingo numbers.
The event was also attended by Scott Brunt of Spartan Site Solutions who is growing a moustache to raise funds with his Moustache Mission For Sophie campaign.
Helen said: “It was an absolute incredible evening and a huge amount of money was raised for Sophie.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for what they have done – the whole community has been brilliant.
“(Former professional boxer) Johnny Nelson has pledged his support for Sophie and for Scott's campaign which is great.
“People are doing so much for my daughter – KCM are taking on Fawkes Recycling in a Battle of the Waste Companies event at the New York Stadium on May 9 and other businesses like AJC Ltd have pledged financial support for Sophie, too.
“A huge thank you to everyone – the support is unbelievable.”
