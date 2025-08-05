'Brilliant collaboration' sees health trust win national award

WINNING WAYS: TRFT Dr Ruhail Mir and Paul Stewart collect the award (Pic: RCP media team)

A HEALTHCARE trust has won a national award after judges deemed the collaborative project “outstanding.”

Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust won at the Royal College of Physicians’ Excellence in Patient Care Awards which recognise and celebrate the work of members and fellows to improve patient care through education, policy, clinical practice and research.

The trust won in the Developing Workforce Award category, which celebrated work involving “innovative ideas to improve a teams or groups of physicians working and development”.

The shortlisted work was a three-year project, led by Dr Matthew Roycroft, around improving resident doctor experience within Care Group 1.

On the night, the project was described as “[an] outstanding project, [which] demonstrated impressive, scalable outcomes by enhancing doctor experience and productivity.”

To deliver the project, colleagues across the organisation worked together to deliver changes such as improvements to resident doctors' (previously known as junior doctors') wellbeing, rota design, staffing levels and patient care.

The project was a collaboration between the Care Group 1 Medicine Senior Leadership, Medical Workforce, Finance, and Education teams.

Care Group 1 general manager Paul Stewart, who collected the award, said: “There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes at the NHS.

“I think the true collaboration in this project has been absolutely brilliant across all the teams.”

TRFT medical director, Dr Jo Beahan, added: “This project has been an impressive collaboration between lots of our colleagues.

“It’s a great example of our Trust’s values – ambitious, caring and together – and how they can be put into practice to benefit each other and our patients.”