'Brilliant' carers organisation launches new daycare centre for people with dementia

Service user Christine Clark at Crossroads Care's recent dementia specialist day centre open day - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Crossroads Care Rotherham opened its doors to the day centre – which operates on Tuesdays at its headquarters at The Point at Bradmarsh business park – for a special event showcasing the socially stimulating activities carers of people with dementia and their cared for person, can get involved including crafting sessions, music and ping pong.

The centre also has a fully functioning kitchen so guests can enjoy a hot meal as well as the opportunity to make new friends.

Liz Hopkinson, fundraising business development manager, told guests at the event: “We use the feedback from families to find out what people are enjoying – whether that's walking in the nature reserve, playing board games or some people just want to grab a good book and read in our cosy corner.

Care support worker Anne Daley (left) and service user Carol Harding at Crossroads Care's recent dementia specialist day centre open day - photo by Kerrie Beddows

“Activities change all the time and it really is driven by the people who are enjoying them and based on an assessment of their needs and abilities.”

Crossroads also offers volunteering opportunities in areas including retail – in its newly re-located town centre charity shop – to be-friending which has helped some people with their career development and enabled them to back into paid-employment.

“People can gain new skills or build their confidence back up,” said Liz.

“Some carers are also working into their seventies so we're working with local businesses on areas like flexible working times to help try and keep people working for longer.”

One guest Christine Clark – a full-time carer for husband Michael (82) a former colliery mechanic – said of Crossroads social support: “I've been coming for about 18 months – it's like a safety net and that's important.

“You can ask for advice and all of the people here are brilliant – it make such a difference.

“Going into a room full of people can be quite daunting but this is so friendly – it is absolutely fantastic.”