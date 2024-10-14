Former Glory: The Camellia House

AN IMPORTANT feature of Wentworth Woodhouse - neglected for generations - has won a prestigious prize after being transformed to its former glory.

The Camellia House was constructed to house the exotic plants as they were imported from the Far East for the first time, as a status symbol for the Fitzwilliam family.

They were such an unknown quantity that it was wrongly assumed they would not tolerate the harsh English climate, so the lavish hot-house was constructed to accommodate them.

As the family’s fortunes turned, the building was neglected and fell into a state of advanced decay - ironically with the Camellias thriving both in the remains of the building and elsewhere in the grounds.

Impressive: The new tea room

It has since been restored by the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust which is now responsible for the stately home, to create a new tea room, with the Camellias nurtured back to their original glory and modern features, like energy efficient heating built into the renovations.

That has been enough to win it a prize in the Georgian Group’s 2024 Architectural Awards, taking top spot in the ‘re-use of a Georgian building’ category.

Director of the Georgian Group David Adshead said: “As ever, it was rewarding t see the great variety of projects put forwards.

“All revealed vision, enthusiasm, skill and commitment on the part of owners, architects, contractors and craftsmen.”

Neglected: Before restoration work started

The cost of the project was covered by grants from various organisations, including the National Lottery which contributed £4m, around £614,000 from Historic England and £453,000 from other donors.