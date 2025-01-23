Brewer Breckin pours hops at Chantry Brewery for new ale in aid of Rotherham Hospice

John Breckin pours the hops for the new beer named after him in aid of Rotherham Hospice

SOMETHING special is brewing in Rotherham.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chantry Brewery is creating an ale named after Rotherham United favourite John Breckin, with some of the proceeds from sales going to Rotherham Hospice.

The “Breck 80/81” beer is a nod to the Millers team which won the old Third Division championship 44 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When Chantry got in touch about making a beer in my name, I said ‘call it Breck’ said John,” who is the ambassador for the hospice.

John Breckin with Chantry Brewery staff and Rotherham Hospice supporters and staff. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

“The tie in with 1980/81 is nice and it just so happens that the picture on the pump is one of myself, Ronnie Moore and Phil Henson on the pitch at Millmoor after we won the league that season.

“I’ve always said this is not about me, this is about helping the hospice. I also want to thank Mick Warburton from Chantry for his help.”

John paid a visit to Chantry Brewery at Parkgate to pour the hops for the new brew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantry will donate £1 to the hospice from every pint of it sold at its pubs the Cutlers Arms, New York Tavern and Chantry Brewery Tap. Others which stock the beer will be asked to donate as well.

John Breckin helps out with the brewing of the new charity ale named after him at Chantry Brewery

“The beer takes roughly a fortnight to brew, then we will be having a launch at the Cutlers,” added John.

“Let’s hope fans get behind it and buy a beer. We’ll hopefully have some merry Millers!”