Brewer Breckin pours hops at Chantry Brewery for new ale in aid of Rotherham Hospice
Chantry Brewery is creating an ale named after Rotherham United favourite John Breckin, with some of the proceeds from sales going to Rotherham Hospice.
The “Breck 80/81” beer is a nod to the Millers team which won the old Third Division championship 44 years ago.
"When Chantry got in touch about making a beer in my name, I said ‘call it Breck’ said John,” who is the ambassador for the hospice.
“The tie in with 1980/81 is nice and it just so happens that the picture on the pump is one of myself, Ronnie Moore and Phil Henson on the pitch at Millmoor after we won the league that season.
“I’ve always said this is not about me, this is about helping the hospice. I also want to thank Mick Warburton from Chantry for his help.”
John paid a visit to Chantry Brewery at Parkgate to pour the hops for the new brew.
Chantry will donate £1 to the hospice from every pint of it sold at its pubs the Cutlers Arms, New York Tavern and Chantry Brewery Tap. Others which stock the beer will be asked to donate as well.
“The beer takes roughly a fortnight to brew, then we will be having a launch at the Cutlers,” added John.
“Let’s hope fans get behind it and buy a beer. We’ll hopefully have some merry Millers!”
