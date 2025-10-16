Breakthrough in village's road safety wrangle

A LONG running wrangle over speed-cushions in a village is set to come to an end with alternative arrangements now agreed between community members and Barnsley Council.

Rubber cushions have been used in Great Houghton for some time as a means of controlling traffic speed on major roads through the village. But locals have been concerned about the durability - and resulting safety - of those installations, which they say, frequently lose the large securing bolts used to hold them in place. Some have reported damage to vehicles as a result and pressure has been mounting for some time to find a solution. Barnsley Council has insisted the cushions were the most effective means of preventing speeding at that location, but now Great Houghton Voluntary Residents Group, which has been campaigning for change, say “important steps” have been taken following a meeting with the authority. They say the council has now agreed to replace the rubber cushions with concrete alternatives, which they believe will be more durable - at the same locations. According to the group, new yellow lines are also to be provided around the school, a development it describes as being “much needed”, with the council also reviewing other safety concerns in the village. It is hoped that could result in improvements to safe parking and help with traffic flow. A group spokesman said: “While residents may have differing opinions on the measures, the Great Houghton Voluntary Residents Group believes that these new humps will make a significant difference to village safety. “Discussions with the highways department and councillors confirmed that this is a sensible, effective, and sustainable solution to the ongoing concerns around speeding and parking.” The group has expressed gratitude those involved in the discussions at Barnsley Council, including leader Sir Steve Houghton. They heard, and saw, evidence from villagers about their concerns. “Today marks a major victory for our community,” said Lynsey England, Chair of the group. “It shows what can be achieved when residents come together, speak out, and work collaboratively with the council. While some areas still need attention, this is a significant step forward in improving safety and quality of life in our village.”