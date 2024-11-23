Bravery award for man who tackled out of control Akita - and won

Brave actions: Jon Robinson

A BOLTON-ON-DEARNE man has won a bravery commendation after tackling a dangerous Akita dog as it attached a victim in a park.

Jon Robinson heard the man shouting for help from inside his home in the village and sprang into action.

He found a man in nearby Mansion Park, who had been walking with his own dog when both were attacked.

The incident happened in July and John stepped in and was able to take control of the Japanese Akita until police arrived.

The dog, which had escaped its owner’s property had previously been involved in a separate incident, reported earlier that day, involving two innocent children, leaving them with wounds which needed hospital treatment.

The dog was seized and has since been destroyed.

A man and woman were arrested in connection and a South Yorkshire Police investigation continues. The victim’s dog required surgery to save its life.

Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “We are continuing to see dangerous dogs causing fear and harm in our communities.

“On this morning, this dog had already caused injury to two small children before heading into a nearby park during a time more children were walking to school.

“Jon’s actions ensured that the dog didn’t pose any further risk to our communities, and I commend him for his bravery.”

Jon was presented a Chief Superintendent’s Commendation from Barnsley district commander Simon Wanless by Neighbourhood Inspector Rebecca Richardson at a celebration breakfast, held at Highgate Club in Goldthorpe, organised by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council.

The award was made as community heroes were celebrated across the country as part of anti-social behaviour awareness week.

Dangerous and out of control dogs have become an increasing problem for police in South Yorkshire in recent years, despite legislation aimed at restricting ownership of potentially dangerous breeds and how they are handled in public places.

However, police warn that people are most likely to be attacked in their own homes, by animals they are familiar with, rather than out on the streets.

Costs of dealing with such incidents are also an increasing strain on police, with kennelling costs alone for seized dogs running into hundreds of thousands of pounds a year.