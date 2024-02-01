'Brave' bus worker intervenes at interchange after man suffers heart attack

Customer service assistant Marilyn Haddington who assisted a man when he collapsed at Dinnington Interchange - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Marilyn Haddington – better known to colleagues, friends and regular travellers at Dinnington Interchange as 'Maz' – ran to the unnamed man's aid after she spotted something was seriously wrong as he sat waiting for his bus.

Maz, who undergoes frequent first aid training and certification renewal, said: “His glasses had dropped on to the floor so I went over to pick them up but he was sounding like he was snoring and he was going purple.

“He was trying to take a breath but he couldn't.

“I couldn't feel a pulse so I got him safely onto the ground.

“I put him the recovery position and performed CPR but within seconds he went again and I could not find his pulse.”

The 55-year-old continued CPR while on the phone to the ambulance and thankfully resuscitated the man successfully a second time as the emergency services arrived.

Bosses sent her home from work for the day but Maz posted on the Dinnington Forum asking for updates on the poorly man’s condition, prompting grateful relatives to get in touch, as well as send numerous thank you messages.

The man is understood to be recovering well following hospital treatment.

Maz (55), who has also worked at Meadowhall and Rotherham Interchanges, has intervened in cases of ill health and injury before including a man having a stroke.

The caring mum-of-six also lay beside a woman who had fallen between the wheels of a bus – holding her hand and calming her as they waiting for an ambulance.

Sadly she has also had to attend when people have committed suicide.

“Working in an interchange you do see these sorts of incidents and to be fair it does shake you up at the time,” she said.

“But you have your training and you have got to just carry on afterwards and move on from it.

“It's different this time because I know he's going to be alright and I can't wait to see him.”

Dinnington Town Councillor Jean Hart said: “Maz is well known and loved at the interchange and I have to commend her actions.

“Theory and practice are very different – it is a brave jump to make from a training course to real life.

“Had Maz not acted so swiftly and correctly, things may have been very different.”

Maz's manager at Bidvest Noonan – which runs services at transport interchanges on behalf of South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority – was similarly full of praise.

Tony Hall, strategic account director, said: “Maz is very proactive and doesn't shy away from anything.

“She has a really good reputation among the populous at Dinnington and it's a privilege to have her on my team.