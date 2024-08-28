BACK AGAIN: Ryan Sampson in Brassic

ROTHERHAM actor Ryan Sampson has committed to a seventh season of the crazy British TV comedy, Brassic… even though he finds being a cast member of the series “knackering”.

Brassic 6 is due to be screened next month on Sky TV and Now TV but plans are already well in motion for a seventh series.

The raucous series, launched in 2019, became Sky’s most successful comedy in recent years.

Michelle Keegan stars alongside Ryan, Joe Gilgun, Tom Hanson, Bronagh Gallagher, Joanna Higson, Aaron Heffernan, Parth Thakerar, Bhavna Limbachia and Steve Evets for September’s on-screen season.

It is not widely known whether all of the cast will be available for the seventh version - but the Advertiser has been assured by the star himself that he will be playing the part of mobile brothel businessman Tommo.

Ryan, originally from North Anston, said: “Yes, it is series seven next and I am back for that. I have been signed up for it for a while.

“It is absolutely exhausting, it is very, very funny and we laugh loads but Christ, it is knackering!

“It is like no show that I have done before.

“It is eight one-hour episodes, so it is six months of the year, and it is very intense.”

The cast can be filming in the middle of the night one day or up a remote moorland hill the next, he said.

“It is really fun but after it is finished I need a week in bed.”

Ryan (38) has been promoting his current comedy, Mr BigStuff, and he hopes that it will rival Brassic as one of Sky’s most successful.

“We’ll have to wait and see but I hope so,” he said.

“I think people like it, it has a slight ‘Brassicy’ vibe to it, it is rude, anarchic, and mad, and people will identify with the characters too.

“I am writing a second series, we have to wait and see how it goes and hopefully get it green-lit.”

Sampson fans will be delighted to see him getting plenty of time on TV. But sadly they won’t be seeing him again as the grumpy slave Grumio on Plebs, a role that gave him his big break in showbiz, back in 2013.

“We are done on that,” he said.

And after this year what role is next - maybe a quirky Bond villain?

“Maybe! I haven’t really done film at all,” the former Anston Brook primary and Wales High School pupil said.

“I want to play interesting and unusual characters all the time.

“I also want to write stuff and feel grateful to be doing that.”