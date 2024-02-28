Brassed Off screening in Thrybergh as part of miners' strike events calendar
The 1996 movie will be shown at Thrybergh Parish Hall on Saturday, March 16, through a partnership between Silverwood Colliery Heritage Group and Flux Rotherham.
Neil Bingham, founder of the heritage group, said: “As this year marks the 40th anniversary of the 1984/85 miners strike, myself and the team wanted to do something to commemorate this.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We had already devoted several months of our time into helping and assisting with several projects, exhibitions and tv documentaries that would commemorate the anniversary of the strike.
“Whilst helping and assisting with the Days of Laughter, Days of Pain exhibition which is currently on display at Clifton Park Museum, we agreed with the museum team it would be great if we could actually do something to bring the exhibition into the local communities.
“The museum team introduced us to Flux Rotherham. We very quickly formed a good working relationship with them and agreed we would like to collaborate with them on this event.”
Neil said Thrybergh Parish Council had been extremely supportive in offering the hall as the venue.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He added: “We hope our Brassed Off screening event will highlight the importance of our coal mining heritage. We hope it will bring our communities together and provide an opportunity for everyone attending to engage in memories, stories and share experiences, not just of the strike but of life in coal mining communities.”
The screening is free and tickets can be booked by calling 07538 484435. Doors open at 5.30pm.